Reverend Donald Ray Edwards, better known as "Don", age 69, went home to be with his Lord on the evening of April 10th, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center with his beloved family by his side. He was born on May 28th, 1951 to the late James Curtis Edwards Sr. and Emmer Jean Metcalf-Edwards in Tupelo, MS. He attended Shannon High School and was an employee at Super Sagless and Tecumseh until he was called to preach in 1984, he furthered his education in ministry at the Ministerial Institute and College in West Point, MS. He remained doing so until his health failed him. He was a family man, who enjoyed singing, sports, and hunting. His laugh was contagious, and his heart was full of gold. Don was joined in Holy matrimony to Mattie McGaughy in January of 1972. In addition to being a dedicated and loving family man, Don also loved Christ and had an unwavering faith in God. Throughout his entire life he shared with those who surrounded him through ministry. He was the former Pastor of Saint John in Shannon and of New Resident in the Furrs Community. Don leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and devoted wife, Mattie Edwards; four children, Gloria Thomas, Gerald Edwards, Venicklias "Nick" Edwards and Espana "Spank" Edwards all of Shannon; 10 grandchildren, Porchia Thomas, Santiago "San" Thomas, Nikkieria "Trey" Thomas, Quadrarius "Pooh" Edwards, Espantasia "Tae" Edwards, Javontaee Charlie Rupert, Sariya Edwards, A'nihya Brown, Emarion "Kash" Edwards and Cameron Brown; and five great-grandchildren; two aunts, Carrie Taylor of Grand Rapids, MI and Leora Edwards of Verona, MS; one uncle, Obie Edwards of Tupelo; nine siblings, Rosetta Collier (Michael) of Tupelo, Ralph Edwards (Sandy) of Grand Rapids, MI, Paula K. Hall of Pontotoc, Hiram Edwards (Sherry) of Verona, Bridgett Adley of Leland, Clark and Mark Edwards of Shannon, Shelain Mumphrey of Memphis, Tenn., Kimberly Edwards of Memphis, Tenn.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Don joins in Heaven; his parents, Rev. James Curtis Edwards Sr. and Emmer Jean Metcalf Edwards; grandparents, Lawrence and Fannie Edwards and Curtis Metcalf and Pauline Cain; brothers, James Curtis Edwards, Jr, Christopher Holland and Stephan Obie Edwards; sister, Cathy Lenora Edwards; and his in-laws, Mack and Cora McGaughy. A celebration of Don's life will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at White Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Tupelo with Pastor Jeffrey Daniel officiating. A graveside service will follow in McGaughy Cemetery in Shannon. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4 PM - 7 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Pallbearers will be Sardarian "Pooh" Edwards, Reginald Edwards, Travis Edwards, Jermaul Edwards, Lary B. "Wooh" Beckley, Jr. and Brad Edwards. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
