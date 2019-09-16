VINA, AL -- Rex Eugene Edwards, 77, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his residence in Vina, AL. Services will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Vina, AL. Visitation will be on Monday, September 16, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL and he will lie in state 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Vina, AL.

