Robert "Hodge" Edwards, 52, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after complications from a recent surgery. He was born in Fulton on March 16, 1969 to the late LeRoy Edwards and the late Mary Fay Mitchell Edwards. Hodge was a resident of the Cason Community of Monroe County. He was an employee of Tri-State in Fulton where he was surrounded by family and friends on a daily basis. He was a huge sports fanatic. He enjoyed all sports but especially softball and football. He loved watching Cardinal's baseball and his Dallas Cowboys. Hodge was a big Alabama football fan. He was always the first person to help someone in need and loved spending time with his friends and family. He was very active in his nieces and nephews lives everyday and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm on Friday February 18, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Burleson and Bro. Robert Humphres officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Liberty Grove Cemetery in Nettleton. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his brother, Roy Lee (Vickie) Edwards of Nettleton; sisters: Rose (Vance) Kimble of Nettleton, Regina (Jeremy Griffin) Edwards of Amory; many nieces and nephews; his beloved buddy "Jack". Preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers are C.J. Gilmore, Matt Gilmore, Robin Edwards, Robert Edwards, Vance Kimble Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
