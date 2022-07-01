Shelia L. Edwards, 67, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Meridian on November 10, 1954, the daughter of James T. Lee Sr. Shelia worked at Guntown Middle School for 18 years, retiring as the school secretary. She loved keeping a beautiful home, decorating inside and out. She was fiercely devoted to her family and cherished each moment she spent with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Shelia leaves behind her husband of 28 years Phillip Edwards of Guntown; three children, Heath Bailey and wife, Drea of Fairhope, Alabama, Grant Bailey and wife, Robin of Guntown, and Lucas Lee of Guntown; six grandchildren, Lanna Bailey, Kelsey Lee, Brooklynn Bailey, Deklan Whitaker, Jacob Bailey, and Braxton Bailey; two brothers, James "June Bug" Lee Jr. and Bruce Lee and wife, Tonya all of Pascagoula; a sister, Leisa Havis (Rick) of Manila, Arkansas; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father and a son, Jason Edwards. A memorial service celebrating Shelia's life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Phil Ellis officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service time Tuesday at W.E Pegues, Saltillo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
