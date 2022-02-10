Pattie Joan Eggleston

Pattie Joan Eggleston, age 83, was born February 4, 1939, to the late Robert and Julie Mae Adams-Bell. She joined Bethlehem MBC Church in Falkner, MS at a young age, she later joined Christ Victory MBC in Falkner, MS. She was a devoted usher at both churches for many years. She was also a faithful member of the Heroines of Jericho Bethlehem Court #553 for 63 years. She worked at Ripley Manor for 19 years and retired, and then went on to be a private caretaker for numerous families until the age 81. She leaves to cherish her life and legacy, one daughter: Elizabeth (Terry) Smith of Ripley, MS. Five grandchildren; Pastor Lowell Tito (Kim) Gibbs of Tiplersville, MS., Tiffany (Danny) Elzie of New Albany, MS, Johnathan (Trinity) Hatch of Blue Mountain, MS, Tierra Smith and Cameron Smith both of Ripley, MS. Ten great-children, one sister in-law Minnie Hatch of Blue Mountain, MS. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 12p-4p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Funeral Service, Sunday, February 13, 2022, 1p, at Christ Victory MBC, Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

