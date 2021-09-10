Mr. Billy Ray Eggleton, age 82 of Cookeville, died Thursday September 2, 2021 at Livingston Regional Hospital. No services are planned. He was born July 15, 1939 in St. Albans, West Virginia to the late Jack and Nellie C. Guthrie Eggleton. Following graduation from St. Albans High School, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. Bill worked as a hazmat instructor for Hickory Springs Manufacturing. He was a resident of Southern California for 25 years. He was generous in giving his time and talents to various community causes. He received several recognitions for his philanthropic work. He enjoyed working on Rose Bowl Parade floats. He and his wife, Gail, moved to Cookeville in 2012. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Ray Eggleton; and a brother, Robert "Bob" Eggleton. Bill. is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gail Wheeler Eggleton; daughters, Laura Eggleton of Saint Louis, Missouri, Amanda (Neil) Beddingfield of Tupelo, MS, and Carla (David) Schweitzer of Lakeland, GA; his brother, Rex (Jerry) Eggleton, a niece and three nephews all of St. Albans, WV. Bill is survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and his beloved cat, Pooh. Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-6111. Share memories and condolences at www.hhhfunerals.com.
