Linda Jean Reed Elder, 75, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born August 1, 1944, in Falkner, MS, to James Vernon Reed and Valeria Street Reed. She was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School. She was a former employee at Mohasco for 40 years and was most recently employed at the New Albany Middle School cafeteria. She was a faithful member of Keownville Baptist Church. She was devoted to her church and family. She is survived by one daughter, Lori Beth Elder of the home; three sons, Jason Elder (Barb) of Poughkeepsie, New York, Michael Elder (Amber) of Saltillo, and Steve Elder, (Sherry) of Pontotoc; seven grandchildren, Amy Smithey (Brandon), Olivia Elder, Violet Elder, Luke Elder, Miles Elder, Charley Elder, and August Elder; three great-grandchildren, Max Smithey, Sam Parker Smithey, and Lola Grace Smithey; and three sisters, Joann Robbins of Ripley, Lois Hodges and Shirley Windham, both of Blue Mountain. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Inez Rooker Reed; her husband of 43 years, Jamie Waymond Elder; and one brother, James Gerald Reed. Visitation is Saturday, August 10, from 4:00PM to 7:00 PM at United Funeral Service. Funeral services will be Sunday, August 11, at 2:00PM at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. The family extends special thanks to Keownville Baptist Church, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, the Baptist Cancer Center-Union County, and the ladies of the New Albany Middle School cafeteria. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Updated: August 8, 2019 @ 6:32 pm
