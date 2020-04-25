Daphine Syble Mathis Eldridge crossed over Jordan on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Landmark Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Booneville. Daphine was born to Dennis and Rachel Smith Mathis on May 31, 1926, in the Tuscumbia Community. Daphine was a precious lady. Her parents were sharecroppers, and Daphine did her part to support the family by picking cotton. Daphine made an honest living working at Brown Shoe Company for over 25 years. Her crippled hands were evidence of one who worked hard. Daphine graduated from Thrasher High School in 1943. She was a basketball standout for the Thrasher Lady Rebels. Her basketball skills earned her a scholarship from Delta State University. But she chose to forgo that offer and stay at home to wait for her sweetheart, Stanley Eldridge, to return from World War II. Upon his return, Daphine married the love of her life on April 28, 1947. The next year, God blessed them with their only child, Larry Wayne Eldridge. They were married until Stanley's death in 2017. What a wonderful legacy of love and faithfulness they left for their family. Early in her married life, Daphine accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Once she became a child of God, she never wavered in her faithfulness to serve him. She did her best to be the hands and feet of Jesus to those around her by coming to their aid in times of crisis and need. She and Stanley were faithful members of Tuscumbia Baptist Church. According to Ephesians 6:2, we are called to "Honor your father and mother." Daphine did just that. She never missed a single day either visiting or talking with her momma and daddy. After her daddy passed away in 1967, Daphine was there to comfort her mother. When her mother's health began to decline, she lovingly made sure that her momma was cared for and adored until her last breath. Daphine was known far and wide for her good cooking. There were no short cuts to cooking in her kitchen. One never sat down at her table without feasting on the bounty of her garden along with some fried chicken or pot roast. Her great grandson, Bryson, said he has never tasted anything better than her famous chicken and dumplings. If there was a family or church gathering, folks were on the lookout for her chocolate pies. Great granddaughter, Brooke, said she was known for a "mean milkshake" and sweet potato pie. Mamaw never disappointed granddaughter, Jenny, and her friends with her scrumptious butter rolls. As she whipped up delicious meals for Jenny and her friends, she made them feel loved and like her very own. Daphine had an infectious laugh. She was known for her quick one-liners, and folks got ready to listen when she began a sentence with, "People..." Everyone knew something good was about to follow. Proverbs 17:6 "Children's children are a crown to the aged." The verse truly depicts what brought Daphine the most joy in her life. Her grandchildren were blessed for her to "babysit" all three of them at some point in their lives. She especially loved that she and Stanley were able to keep their great grandchildren, Bryson and Brooke, until they each started school, and in the summer. Both kids will tell you they learned a lot of life lessons and had some good laughs along the way. Brooke and Bryson were ever so thankful that Mamaw was able to hold their baby girls and snuggle them close like she used to do them. Daphine was more than just a mamaw to Jenny. Daphine raised Jenny from the age of three. She and Jenny had such a special bond. Daphine would often tell Jenny, "We stick together through thick and thin." Jenny said, "I can never recall not knowing about God and his love." She said her mamaw told her often, "You know what makes me love you? God is love!" The Lord blessed Daphine with a long life upon the Earth. Her daily walk with God is evidence that God keeps his promises to those who stay true and faithful in their walk with him. Proverbs 3:1-2, "My son, do not forget my teachings, but keep my commands in your heart, for they will prolong your life many years and bring you prosperity." Proverbs 4:4, Keep my commands, and you will live." Proverbs 16:31, "Gray hair is a crown of splendor; it is attained by a righteous life." All we have to do is take a look at Daphine's life and see that it is one to be mimicked. Daphine Eldridge was one of a kind. She loved life, people, and all God blessed her with. This quote must have been written with her in mind. "Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more." Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines, a private burial was held. A memorial honoring Daphine's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belize Anchor Mission in care of Gaston Baptist Church, 1908 Gaston Road, Booneville, MS 38829. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include 3 grandchildren: granddaughter and caregiver, Jenny Hatfield and husband Darryl of Booneville, Amy Young, of Nettleton, and Laramie Eldridge of Booneville. 6 Great grandchildren Bryson Hatfield and wife Rachel, Brooke Hatfield Osborne and husband Graham, Teri Leigh Young, Brady Humble, Michael Peyton Eldridge, and Mackenzie Eldridge. 3 Great-great children Norah Hatfield & Hattie Ruth and Bonnie Osborne. Brother LQ Mathis and wife Elizabeth. Her best friend and sister-in-law Virginia Stevens and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Eldridge, her parents, her son, Larry Eldridge, and brothers, Melvin and Warren Mathis. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
