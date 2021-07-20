Michael Clinton Eleopoulos, a wandering soul with a kind heart, at the age of 52, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at his home. Michael was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 17, 1969 to James George Eleopoulos and Margaret Faye Bonner Eleopoulos. He is survived by his son, Michael A. Eleopoulos (Mary); mother, Margaret Thorsberg; multiple grandchildren; siblings, Jim Creel (Anita), Dimitra Eleopoulos, and George Eleopoulos; and numerous nieces and nephews. Michael is preceded in death by his father, James George Eleopoulos, Sr.; and brother, James George Eleopoulos, Jr. Private family graveside memorial will be held in Coal City Cemetery in Jasper, Alabama. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.