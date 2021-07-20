Michael Clinton Eleopoulos, a wandering soul with a kind heart, at the age of 52, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at his home. Michael was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 17, 1969 to James George Eleopoulos and Margaret Faye Bonner Eleopoulos. He is survived by his son, Michael A. Eleopoulos (Mary); mother, Margaret Thorsberg; multiple grandchildren; siblings, Jim Creel (Anita), Dimitra Eleopoulos, and George Eleopoulos; and numerous nieces and nephews. Michael is preceded in death by his father, James George Eleopoulos, Sr.; and brother, James George Eleopoulos, Jr. Private family graveside memorial will be held in Coal City Cemetery in Jasper, Alabama. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.