Services for Nancy Elizabeth McDaniel Moore, 88, are set for 2pm Tuesday, December 22nd at Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett, TN with the burial at Memorial Gardens. Visitation begins at 1pm Tuesday at the church. Mrs. Moore went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born June 26, 1932 in Canton, MS. and graduated from Farmhaven High School. Nancy married Terry Cooper Moore in 1951. He passed in November 2017. They were married for 66 years. The family moved to Corinth, MS in 1964 where her husband worked for the Wurlitzer Co. Nancy was employed at National Bank of Commerce in Corinth, MS. for 8 years as a bookkeeper. In 1974 the family relocated to Bartlett, TN. She and her husband relocated back to Corinth in early 2017, where she lived at Dogwood Assisted Living until her death. Nancy Moore was a charter members of Faith Baptist Church. She served as an Outreach leaders for 10 years where she served the church and community was most evident, still remembered by many today. She had a servant heart, and loved serving her church. Nancy served in Bible Drill in the early days of Faith. She made many costumes for the drama for the Easter and Christmas programs. She also served in the break room as hostess for the Vacation Bible School workers. She is survived by her Children: Mike Moore (Gayle), Cheryl Essary (Bill), and Terry G. Moore (Tracy). Grandchildren: Michael "Boogie"(Ellen), Ben (Lori), Joe (Stephanie) Moore; Libby (Bailey) Digby; Jason (Kim), Jeremy (Tiffany), and Joshua (Aya) Essary; Nick (Amber) and Bryan Moore. Great Grandchildren: Jared, Lydia, Cooper, McKinley, Addyson, Adley, and Luke Moore; Andy Digby; Elizabeth, Will, Rachel, Katelynn, Olivia, Ty, Savannah, Ruth Ann, Ross, Kai, Kaz Essary. She joined her husband Terry Moore; father, Bester McDaniel; mother, Deborah; brothers, Ira McDaniel, John T. McDaniel, Harold McDaniel and Floyd L. McDaniel. Pallbearers are Nancy's Grandsons: Boogie Moore, Ben Moore, Joe Moore, Jason Essary, Jeremy Essary, Nick Moore, Bryan Moore and Honoree Pallbearer Joshua Essary (unable to attend) In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be sent to Outreach Ministries of Faith Baptist Church at 3755 N. Germantown Road; Bartlett, TN 38133. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16
