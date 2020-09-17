NETTLETON -- Vernell Marion Elkins, 65, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her residence in Nettleton . Services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11am at Graveside Mullens Cemetery . Visitation will be on 4pm -7pm today at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton. 258 Martin Luther King Ave. Burial will follow at Mullens Cemetery .

