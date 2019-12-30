Kenneth Ellenberg 73, passed away on December 28, 2019 at MS Care Center in Corinth. He was a retired truck driver for Ashley and he was a member of First Christian Church in Baldwyn. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Smith Ellenberg of Booneville ; sister, Shirley Partlow of CA; brother, Bobby Ellenberg of Senatobia; grandchild, April Michelle Estes; one great-grandchild, Tristan Estes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Pete and Dolly Dever Ellenberg; son, Dean Ellenberg and two brothers, Rickey and Gary Ellenberg. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

