Cathy Lynn Ellinburg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Cathy Lynn Ellinburg, 60, resident of Benton County, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence in Ashland. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Ellinburg will be at 2PM Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Bluff Springs Church with Bro. Randy officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Ellinburg was born on April 19, 1962 in Sommerville, TN and is the daughter of Mary Polk Wilkerson and the late J.W. German. She received her education in the Kingsbury Public School System and was a valued cook at Huddle House for over 13 years. A Christian, Mrs. Ellinburg's favorite pastimes included cooking, providing meals to her family, fishing, and camping. She loved her family and they will miss her dearly. "Who can find a virtous woman? For her price is far above rubies" Proverbs 31:10 Visitation will be 11 AM until 2 PM Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Bluff Springs Church In addition to her mother, those left to cherish memories include her beloved husband of 18 years, Johnny Ellinburg of Ashland, two daughters, Angela Smith (Caleb) of Fulton and Elaine Smith of Ashland, one son, Mark Smith (Bonnie) of Ashland, one sister, Betty Norton of Kansas City, Utah, one brother, Richard German (Denise) of Holly Springs, seven grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ellinburg family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.