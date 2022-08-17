Cathy Lynn Ellinburg, 60, resident of Benton County, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at her residence in Ashland. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Ellinburg will be at 2PM Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Bluff Springs Church with Bro. Randy officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Ellinburg was born on April 19, 1962 in Sommerville, TN and is the daughter of Mary Polk Wilkerson and the late J.W. German. She received her education in the Kingsbury Public School System and was a valued cook at Huddle House for over 13 years. A Christian, Mrs. Ellinburg's favorite pastimes included cooking, providing meals to her family, fishing, and camping. She loved her family and they will miss her dearly. "Who can find a virtous woman? For her price is far above rubies" Proverbs 31:10 Visitation will be 11 AM until 2 PM Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Bluff Springs Church In addition to her mother, those left to cherish memories include her beloved husband of 18 years, Johnny Ellinburg of Ashland, two daughters, Angela Smith (Caleb) of Fulton and Elaine Smith of Ashland, one son, Mark Smith (Bonnie) of Ashland, one sister, Betty Norton of Kansas City, Utah, one brother, Richard German (Denise) of Holly Springs, seven grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ellinburg family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.