TUPELO -- Farris Halton “Hal” Elliott, 95, departed this life from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo at 8:35 pm Tuesday, April 28, 2020. All services will be private with a life celebration to follow after the Covid 19 Pandemic subsides. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in the Ratliff Community of Itawamba Co. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the Elliott family. Condolences may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.