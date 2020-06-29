Ms. Betty Jean Elliott, 83, left her earthly home for her heavenly home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was born November 17, 1936 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Betty was one of 12 children born to the union of Jack Elliott and Ollie Young Elliott. She was a graduate of Verona High school where she was a basketball star and played in the national championship. She enjoyed bowling, spending time at the beach, watching NBA and supporting the Ole Miss Rebels in their sports, and she was a big Elvis Presley fan. She loved spending time with her large family, the grand-dogs, and taking the grandchildren to get ice-cream. She was a Christian lady of the Baptist faith. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Terry Faulkner officiating. An entombment service will follow at the Hope Mausoleum, Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 noon to service time only at the funeral home. Survivors include her two daughters, Cheryl Young of Saltillo and Scarlett Felks (Scott) of Tupelo; sister, Dace Elliott Brockell (Bubba) of Houston, TX; 2 grandchildren, Roxanne Young (Joe), Sarah Grace Dillard, and Zoe Melton, whom she thought of as her granddaughter; two great-grandchildren, Dempsie Lindsey and Brentlee Lindsey; a host of nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; 8 brothers, Osil Elliott, Lemoise Elliott, Virgil Elliott, Howard "Hub" Elliott, Edsell Elliott, Leo Elliott, Cleo Elliott, and Alfred Elliott; and two sisters, Lois Elliott Trawick and Christine Elliott Reeves. Pallbearers will be Scott Melton, Joe Young, Greg Dillard, Kim Faulkner, and Zach Langley. Honorary pallbearer will be Tim Dempsey. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of Mississippi, 855 S. Pear Orchard Road, Suite 501, Ridgeland, MS 39157. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. For those unable to attend the service may be viewed Wednesday at 2 PM at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be permanently archived.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
89°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 29, 2020 @ 5:25 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.