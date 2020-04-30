Longtime Tupelo resident, Farris H. "Bill" Elliott, loving husband, irreplaceable father to five sons, wonderful grandpa and great grandpa, and one of the oldest living WWII veterans, peacefully met the Lord our Creator on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was 95 years young. Bill was born in Saltillo, MS on July 31, 1924 and lived a respectable, hardworking life, including proudly serving in the U.S. Navy. He married his great love, Lucille, in 1948 and enjoyed a beautiful life together. A dear friend and good neighbor to all, Bill was always warm and friendly to everyone he met irrespective of differences in religion or politics. He was a member of the VFW Post 4057, visiting often to play dominoes with his friends of many years. He was recently a resident of the Traceway Mitchell Center, where he was well cared for by Lashonda Judon and their excellent staff. He was deeply loved by all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed until we see him again in Heaven. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in the Ratliff Community of Itawamba County with Fr. Henry Shelton officiating. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. He is survived by his three sons, William, Steve and Joel; his grandkids, Joshua, Jessica, Jenna, and Jeremy; great-grandkids Kenley, Jude, Gia, Stella, and Penelope; and their families. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Lucille, sons Robert and Charles, and daughter-in-law Gail. Memorials in his honor may be made to the United Methodist Senior Services Sunday Fund, 2800 W. Main, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.