John "Buddy" Howard Elloitt, 73, passed away August 21, 2019 at his home. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved watching racing. He was a truck driver and diesel mechanic and enjoyed being a part of Steve Russell Racing for many years. Buddy also served in the U.S. Army in his younger years. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Elliott; his children, Lisa Sartin(Lynn) of Pontotoc, Cheryl Frazier(Mel Webster) of Tupelo, and Kelly Elliott(Deanna)of Brandon; seven grandkids, Cody Sparks, Trenda Sparks, Stephen Sparks, Haley Sartin, all of Pontotoc, Peyton Elliott, Conner Elliott,and Hayden Elliott, all of Brandon, one sister, Sandra Sneed(Jackie) of Ingomar; two brothers, Bobby Guinn Elliott of Alabama and Jeff Elliott(Tina) of Pontotoc, and four great grandkids, Carrson Dillard, Amara Donaldson, Haleigh Williams and Jaxon Sparks. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard"Hub" and Earline Elliott. Services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Peyton Elliott, Lynn Sartin, Mel Webster, Travis and Garrett Pound, Joey Swords and Jason Allred. Honorary Pallbearers: Cody and Stephen Sparks, and Conner and Hayden Elliott. Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 5-7PM and Friday, August 23, 1PM until service time.
