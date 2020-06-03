On Monday evening, June 1, 2020, Judy Decanter Elliott, 64, lifelong resident of Ripley, departed this life at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Judy will be at 2 PM Thursday, June 4 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton and Bro. Kenneth Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery near Ripley. Judy was born March 7, 1956 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Robert and Flora Leopard Decanter. She received her education at Ripley High School and in earlier years was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant with Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center, formerly known as Ripley Manor. Judy was also employed as a truck operator for Big M and Cooper Trucking Companies before retiring. A Christian and affectionately known as "Mama Judy" to many, Judy was an active woman that loved life. She devoted herself to her family and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Judy will be remembered for her fun wit, kind heart and was never hesitant to be firm when needed. Riding 4-wheelers, camping and sewing were favorite pastimes. A little lady with a big heart, Judy will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Visitation will continue today from 8 AM until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will be shared by her husband, Tommy Elloitt of Ripley, two daughters, Angelia Akins (Barry) and Crystal Graves, both of Ripley, two sons, Glynn Ferris (Mandy) of New Albany and Lee Elliott (Lacey) of Dumas, one brother, Marshall Decanter (Joyce) of Ripley, ten grandchildren, Dustin and Barrett Akins, Rob Akins (Courtney), Christopher Winter (Mikayla), Christy Smith (James), Ethan, Asher and Si Ferris, Makayla and Jaxson Elliott and Brittney Parker (Shane), three honorary grandchildren, LIsa Smith (John), Eric Weaver and Mason Hill, and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny Ray Decanter. The family request that memorials by directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Judy's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.