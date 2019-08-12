CALEDONIA, MS -- Mr. Lee Elliott, 36, passed away Friday, August 09, 2019, at near Aberdeen in Aberdeen, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel in West Point. Visitation will be on Wednesday 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.