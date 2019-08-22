Myra F. Elliott 82, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2019 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born December 30, 1936 in Monroe County unto the late Milton Fuller and Fannie Dobbs Fuller. Myra graduated from Carver High School.. She attended Mississippi Industrial College, Holly Spring, MS, Itawamba Community College, Fulton, MS, University of MS. Oxford, MS and University of Illinois, Urbana, IL She was married to Eddie Louis Elliott unto this union two children were born. She was employed at F.W. Woolworth, Reed's Dept. Store, Home school coordinator for Green Strret school, Account Payable Clerk, Receptionist, Switch board Operator and Bookkeeping Clerk. She retired in 1984 as the executive secretary for Lee county school superintendent. She was a member of Rising Star M. B. Church and served faithfully until her health started to wane. She served as Youth Director, assistant Director of Baptist Traning Union, president of senior choir, ass. financial secretary, publicity secretary, vice president and secretary of the Missionary society, President of Pastor's Aide Society, member of Faithful Few Circle, served on the Benevolent committee,. She leaves to mourn her passing, two daughters, Carla Larry (Larue) and Toni Johnson: 4 grandchildren, Emporess , Matthew, Vashti and Mykal; 1 great-grandchild, Chealsee Johnson;1 brother, George Fuller (Elizabeth) 1 sister-in-law, Essie Mayfield (Lorenzo) host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one brother Milton Douglas Fuller. Services will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00P.M. at Rising Star M. B. Church in Tupelo, MS with Rev. Melvin Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Porter's Memorial Garden. Visitation is two hour prior to service. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
