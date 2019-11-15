RED BAY, AL -- Terry Joe Elliott, 64, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. Services will be on Sunday, November 17, 3 p.m. at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 17, 12-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.