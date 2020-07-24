Amory-Victor Leyzunda Elliott Jr., 61, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Byhalia, MS. Born in Amory on September 1, 1958, he was the son of Victor Leyzunda Elliott Sr. and Kay Rogers Elliott. Vic graduated from Amory High School with the Class of 1976. He then attended Itawamba Junior College and Mississippi State University. Vic farmed, drove trucks, and worked for BNSF Railway for several years. He was steadfast in his faith in the Lord and a member of First Baptist Church in Amory. Vic was known for his dry sense of humor, sarcastic wit, and encyclopedic knowledge of useless information. He loved his Westerns, Andy Griffith, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Old Amory football. In his free time, Vic enjoyed piddling around in his shop or attending a local cattle auction. Vic was always happy to attend tractor shows or check out antique farm equipment. He loved traveling to the mountains every fall with Alicia and spending time with his family. Above all, his faith and his family were the cornerstones in his life. Vic was the rock that kept everyone steady. He was always present in the lives of his friends and family. Vic enjoyed the simple things in life and his loved ones brought him the greatest joy in his life. Vic loved his wife Alicia and never missed an opportunity to tell her that fact. Even though his job took him away, he was always working to get back home. Although Vic's journey on this Earth has ended, his new life with his Savior Jesus Christ has begun. His family will miss him dearly, but the memories he shared with many people will live on forever. Vic is survived by his loving wife, Alicia Simmons Elliott, of Amory; his daughter, Sara Beth Pearson (Brian); son, Victor Leyzunda "Ley" Elliott III; his parents, Victor, Sr and Kay Elliott; grandchildren, Gavin Elliott, Cameron Elliott, Parker Pearson, Jordan Pearson; sister, Jill Dabbs (Jimmy), Smithville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leyzunda Murrah and Zula Kirkpatrick Elliott, and LaVerne Chilcoat and Zook Rogers. Funeral services were held at 4PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Amory with Dr. Allen Simpson and Bro. Jimmy McFatter officiating. Burial was in Maxey Cemetery in Smithville. Pallbearers were Gavin Elliott, Ken Williams, Ken Davis, Charles Marshall, James Stevens, Kenny Simmons, Rodney Eaton, and Sparr Whited. Honorary pallbearers were Ken Simmons and Doug Stevens. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to the Maxey Cemetery fund.
