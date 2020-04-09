Bernice P. Ellis, 95 passed away, Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born April 29, 1924 in Lee County, MS to William Pannell Sr., and Mary Allen Pannell. Bernice was a resident of Tupelo, MS. She accepted Christ at an early age, and was a diligent, faithful member of Rising Star M.B. Church for over seventy years. She graduated from College Hill High School in Pontotoc, MS. She dedicated many years of work to South Central Bell in Tupelo, MS. Thereafter, she was a self-employed, well sought-after seamstress, especially for her wedding dressed. She loved singing in the church choir and was an avid gardener. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of thirty years, Richard A. Ellis; her son, Royce V. Ellis; four brothers, Cleophes Pannell, William Pannell, Jr., Joe Pannell, and Johnny M. Pannell Sr.; and sister, Willie B. Scales Bernice is lovingly remembered by her three children, Patricia A. Ellis, Gwendolyn A. Ellis, and Brenda F. Ellis-Bass (Malcom) all of Tupelo, MS; four step-son, Wayne Patton (Evelyn) of Toledo, OH; sister, Theresser Topp of Saltillo, MS; four grandchildren, Evelyn Holden, Mond Ellis, Nakia Triplett, and Kesha L. Ellis; three great-grandchildren, Taje Santana Smith, Evan Sellers, and Ariah Ellis; one great-great-grandchild, Taje Santana Smith, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The Service and Viewing will be private. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary will oversee the arrangements, Rev. Melvin Lewis, officiating. A memorial service honoring Bernice will be held at a later date to be determined. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.grayson-porters.com
