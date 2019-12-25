Melvin Calloway "M.C." Ellis, Jr. passed away on December 22, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo at the age of 84. He was born in Clay County to the late Melvin and Betty Ruth Thompson Ellis. He was a teacher, golf professional, golf course superintendent, and co-owner and operator of Mayhew Tomato Farm. Mr. Ellis was a veteran of the US Army having served his country during the Korean War. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday December 27, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in West Point, MS with Rev. Brandon Bates officiating assisted by Mr. George Bryan. Burial will follow in Mayhew Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bill Daugherty, Howard Miles, Craig Shannon, Phil Silva, Donny Dimino, and Wilkes Bryan. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until 11 AM on Friday December 27, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances Drane Ellis; sons, Melvin C. Ellis III (Monica) of Mayhew, and Albert Leslie 'Les' Ellis (Teresa) of Tupelo; sisters, Elsie Ray Daugherty of Fulton, and Molie Echols of Starkville; and 3 grandchildren, Callie Ellis, Caiti Ellis, Melvin "Beau" Ellis IV and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 5, West Point, MS 39773 or the Charity of your choice. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
