OKOLONA -- Mary Ruth Ellis, 91, passed away Wednesday, October 02, 2019, at home in Okolona. Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Boone's Chapel Cemetery in Okolona. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to service time at Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.