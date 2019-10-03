Mary Ruth Ellis, a kind, gentle and loving soul, departed this life for the life eternal from her residence at the ripe old age of 91. Mary Ruth touched countless lives and made serving God, family and others the basis of her faith. An Angel on Earth, Mary Ruth was born in Clay County on Aug. 4, 1928 to James Albert Sullivan and Mary Ann Gaskin Sullivan. She graduated from Egypt High School in 1946 and spent her working life as a seamstress with Delta Trousers and Futorian. For much of her life, she was known as a master homemaker known far and wide for her cooking skills. She loved her home and yard and her plenteous garden, which was prizewinning year after year. A lover of gospel music, she played the piano and the French harp. She loved the Lord with all her heart, was so proud of her extended family and blessed thousands with her kindness, her gentle touch and her unconditional love. She was a longtime faithful member of Boone's Chapel UMC where she was special to everyone! A service celebrating her life will be at 11:30 AM Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the graveside at Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30-service time in the Church. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Mary Ruth leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families that she loved as her own children, as well as her sister in law, Hazel Ellis of Okolona; and her brother in law, Kinney Ray Ellis (BJ), of Bristol, Tennessee. She loved all animals but will be sorely missed by her special "fuzzy baby", Precious. Mary Ruth is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, E.J. "Pert" Ellis, her parents, her brother, John Robert Sullivan, and her special neighbor who knew her as a grandmother and called her "MeeMaw," Charity Smith, who died in 2011. Memorials may be made to Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 306, Okolona, MS. 38860.
