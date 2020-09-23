Michael Zane Ellis, 49, died at his home Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Booneville. He was born in Baldwyn, Mississippi to William Zane Ellis and Shelia Outlaw Ellis on August 4, 1971. Mike graduated from Wheeler High School. In his free time he would read and listen to music. Mike also enjoyed tinkering on computers and electronics. He will be remembered for being kind, compassionate and selfless, going above and beyond to care for his ailing parents before they passed. Mike is survived by his brother, Bob Ellis and his wife, Konnie; niece, Karissa Ellis; and nephew, Justin Ellis all of Rapid City, South Dakota and preceded in death by his parents. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

