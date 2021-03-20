James Harold "Skeet" Ellis, 84, died Friday evening, March 19, 2021 at his residence south of Okolona in Chickasaw County after a brief illness. Skeet was born on May 17, 1936 in Lee Co. to the late Emmitt Ellis and Annie Patterson Ellis. He lived most of his life in Chickasaw County where he was a master carpenter and home renovator. An active and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona, he served as a Deacon, was a member of the Baptist Men's Brotherhood and a vital part of the Stewart-McCreight Sunday school class. A patriotic American, Skeet first seved in the Missisissippi Nation Guard and was honorably discharged after 5 years service as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps . Skeet was first class in every way and a good ole soul. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon- service time on Monday only at the funeral home. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Nancy Sullivan Ellis of Okolona, whom he married June 15, l958; his daughter, Mitzi Ellis of Okolona; his sons, James Clyde (Jimmy) Ellis (Shellie) and Joe Wesley Ellis (Angie Evans) all of Okolona; his grandchildren, Maggie May (Adam), Wade Ellis (Brooke), Tori Henley (Clay) and Jacee Ellis; his great grandchildren, Wes, Paisley, Presley, Peyson, Waylen, Wyatt and Hollie; his siblings, Betty Ellis Vinson of Richmond, Louisiana, Joe Wade Ellis of Decatur, Ala and Ronnie Ellis (Marylinn) of McCondy. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Bobby and Gerald Ellis and a sister in law, Ann Ellis and his in laws: Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Sullivan. Pallbearers will be James Jaggers, Ken Eubank, George Carter, Jerry Rogers, Sam Moore and Ken McCreight. Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday school Class. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 W. Main St., Okolona, MS. 38860 or to the Boone's Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 506, Okolona, MS. 38860. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
