Tim Shane Ellis, 31 of Mooreville passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was an employee of HM Richards. Tim is survived by his parents Angie and Perry Wood, girlfriend Katie Walton, children Ashton Irwin, Tristan Ellis, and Kaliegh Ellis, Richard Ellis, step-father Shawn James,grandparents Lynn and Junior Ellis, grandmother Charolette Gant, aunt Melinda Ellis, aunt and uncle Blake and Amber Gant, Tabitha and Steven Harrelson, aunt Brandy Gant, brother and sister-in-law Allen Ellis and Charli, niece and nephew Brody and Lucy Ellis, Michael Ray Woods and Mallory Clause, Chris and Neil Gant.Timis preceded in death by grandmother Mary Gale, step-grandfather Preston Gale , Grandfather Nick Grant, uncle Nickey Grant, great-grandmother Betty Wilhite, great-grandfather Lonnie Tallant, aunt Sandra Gale, and uncle Wayne Ellis. Pall Bearers will be Chris Gant, Lane Gant, Allen Ellis, Michael Wood, Joe Tubs, and Roy Seger. Honorary Pall Bearers are Bentley Seger, Hunter Bentley, Blake Gant, Scotty Stults, Vernon Stults, Lynn Stults, Charles Dinky Carter, Randy Seger, Ronald Seger, Michael Gant, Coley Gant, T.J. Grissom,Vijay Reddy and Blake Gant. Tim was a former Military Police E5. Tim enjoyed life as much as everyone loved him. Tim will truly be missed but never forgotten,forever in our hearts. Visitation at Associated Family Funeral home, Friday 12:00 noon until service time at 2:00pm. Associated Family Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tim Ellis as out thoughts and prayers go out to each and every member. Please visit the "Tribute Wall" to leave your condolences and messages for the family. Please visit our website to leave condolences: associatedfuneral.com
