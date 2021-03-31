Timothy Shane Ellis, 31, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at home in Mooreville. Services will be on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Associated Family Funeral Home, Memory Chapel. Visitation will be on visitation Thursday, April 1, 2021. from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and 12:00 noon until service time at 2:00pm Friday, April 2, 2021 at please visit our website at Associatedfuneral.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.