William Ellis, 82, passed away Friday, December 04, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date at Corinth National Cemetery. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION HAS CHARGE. (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.

