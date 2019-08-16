Woodland-Flo Hamilton Ellison, 83, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home in Woodland. Mrs. Ellison was born February 15, 1936 in Calhoun County to the late William Rex Hamilton and Lera McQuary Hamilton. She was a Homemaker and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Woodland with Bro. Patrick Collins officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the service. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, James Lee Ellison of Woodland; two sons, Danny Ellison (Cindy) of Woodland, Jimmy Ellison (Anita) of Woodland; six grandsons, Chuck Ellison (Kelli), John Ellison (Crystel), Chris Ellison (Patricia), Scott Ellison (Roxanne), Trey Ellison (Leisa), David Ellison (Beth); twelve great grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Lucius (Phil) of Derma, MS, Bobbie Sheffield (Chuck) of Winona, MS; two sister-in-laws, Julia Hamilton of Vardaman, MS and Peggy Hicks of Huntsville, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents; William Rex Hamilton, Lera McQuary Hamilton; four brothers, William David Hamilton, Harold Hamilton, Jim Fred Hamilton, and Jack Hamilton. Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Chuck, John, Scott, Chris, Trey and David Ellison. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Piano Fund, 1120 Hwy. 341, Woodland, MS 39776. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Woodland. For online condolences visit memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
