Houston-Vivian Hulsey Ellison, 95, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born December 20, 1923 in Pyland, MS to the late Thomas Jones Hulsey and Minnie Dale Mahan Hulsey. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home in Houston with Bro. Al Gaspard officiating. Burial will be at the Houston Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one son; Tommy Ellison (Joyce) of Noxapater, MS; a daughter-in-law; Freida Ellison of Houston, MS; five grandchildren, Travis Ellison, Jennifer Ellison, Beau Ellison, Brian Vance and Kelli Vance Havens; eight great grandchildren; host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas Jones Hulsey and Minnie Dale Mahan Hulsey; her husband, Cecil H. Ellison; a son; Cecil Lynn Ellison; one brother, T.J. Hulsey and one sister; Ludell Baird. Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.

