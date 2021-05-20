Sherry Ann Plunk Elmore, 61, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Sherry was born August 28, 1959, to Fred and Lou V. McGee Plunk in Savannah, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Central High School in Savannah, Tennessee, and Mississippi University for Women, College of Nursing in Columbus, Mississippi, where she acquired her associates of nursing degree. Sherry was a registered nurse and was currently practicing at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany. She was passionate about her community and was always willing to serve, most currently as president of the Bel Air Neighborhood Association. On September 26, 1981, she married the love of her life, Steve Elmore, and they lived in Columbus until moving to Tupelo in 2014 to be near their children. Sherry began her career of over forty years with Columbus Hospital and later worked with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. She was a caring nurse and especially loved mentoring new nurses. She served all of her patients with dignity, respect, and true compassion. Sherry was an amazing wife and mother, who devoted her life to her family. She was a very special mother to her two daughters, often serving as their nurse, teacher, friend, and confidant. Sherry was happiest spending time with her family and leaves them with the knowledge that they were truly loved. Sherry will be remembered as a very kind, loving, and thoughtful person, who will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. A service celebrating her life will be held at noon today (Friday, May 21, 2021), at Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Nathan Hamilton officiating. Burial in Chesterville Memorial Cemetery will be private. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 12 PM at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming where it will be permanently archived. She is survived by her husband, Steve Elmore; daughter Stephenie Elmore Brady and son-in-law, Barrett; daughter Alison Elmore Mitchell; and grandchildren, Posey Brady, JB Brady, and Cal Mitchell, all of Tupelo. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Doris Allen Elmore, of Columbus; sister-in-law, Patricia Plunk and husband, George Spencer, of Hornsby, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Sherry Elmore Weseli; nephew, Jake Weseli and wife, Jessica; niece Brooke Weseli Gordon and husband, Andrew; nephew Brody Weseli and wife, Rachel, all of Columbus; niece, Crystal Hill and husband, Matt, of Arlington, Tennessee; aunt and uncle, Betty and Paul Wallace Plunk, of Adamsville, Tennessee; and host of cousins and great nieces and nephews and their families. Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, Fred Plunk and Lou V. Plunk; brother, Scotty Plunk; and father-in-law, Henry Latham Elmore. Honorary Pallbearers will be the nursing staff on 2-Main at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, New Albany, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to First United Methodist Preschool Program, P.O. Box 854, Tupelo, MS 38802, or to The Orchard, 1379 North Coley Road, Tupelo, MS 38801.
