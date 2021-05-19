Sherry Elmore, 61, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 12 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 AM to service time at Tupelo Chapel.

