Anita Sparks Elrod, 81, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, January 13, 2021 at the Church Street Manor in Ecru. Due to the Covid Pandemic, the family has requested a private family graveside service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Elrod was born March 30, 1939 in Dumas, the daughter of the late Clarence M. and Ewell Grisham Sparks. She was a 1956 graduate of Dumas High School and was married November 25, 1957 to her beloved husband of 47 years, Harold A. Elrod who preceded her in death on April 15, 2005. A Christian, Mrs. Elrod was a charter member of the Wesley Congregational Methodist Church near Dumas where she played the piano for over 30 years. She recently began attending the First Baptist Church in Ripley and enjoyed singing in the choir. Mrs. Elrod will be remembered as a kind and friendly person who loved sharing every opportunity with her family and friends. An avid traveler, she enjoyed adventures from coast to coast and throughout the majority of the Unites States. Working in her yard, tending to her beautiful flowers and watching birds were favorite pastimes. She will be loved, will be missed and will always be cherished. Blessed with a loving family, Mrs. Elrod is survived by three daughters, Phyllis Clemmer (David) of New Albany, Paula Martin (Eddie) of the Endville Community and Pam Moore (Jeff) of Falkner, two sisters, Rhodella Gaillard and Sarah Elliott (Charles), both of Dumas, one brother, Phil Sparks of Dumas, five grandchildren, Derek Clemmer (Amber), Justin Mansell, Brittney Knighton (Daniel), Kristin Moore and Kelsey Hill (Reed), twelve great grandchildren, Maddox, Reese, Sadler, Brooklyn, Preston, Noah, Charlie, Nash, Stella, Waylon, Sawyer and Ellis and a host of nieces and nephews. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Elrod family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
