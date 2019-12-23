Charles Henry Elrod, 84, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born March 31, 1935, in Itawamba County, to Henry and Bertha Hood Elrod. He was a member of the Southside Baptist Church. He was retired from American Motors and a member of the UAW. He enjoyed promoting gospel singings and enjoyed antique cars. He was a jack of all trades, mechanically minded, and could fix anything. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Doug Wilson and Bro. Bobby Amos officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Nellie Conwill Elrod; one daughter, Sharon Schmitt (Jeff) of Schaumburg, IL; one grandson, Jason Schmitt (Michael) of Nashville; a sister, Shirley McDaniel of Waukegan, and two other sisters of Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ouida Dewdrop Elrod; two brothers; one sister; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Johnson, Jimbo Umfress, Michael Johnson, Stu Gaddy, Steve Gaddy, Gerald Sparks, and Chad Bennett. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Calvert, Bobby Sheffield, Billy Sheffield, and Danny Sheffield. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday, December 24, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolence and a guest book can be accessed at www.meecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
