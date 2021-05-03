David Walker Elrod, 71, died Monday, May 3, 2021 at Southern Magnolia, Golden, MS. He was born in Red Bay, AL and was retired from Tiffin Supply after twenty-seven years. He was a member of Ten Acre Field Church. Services will be Wednesday, May 5, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Marshall Green officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by a daughter - Melissa McGee, Belmont, MS; a son - Ken Elrod, Belmont, MS; ten grandchildren - Beth Kent, John McGee, Chris Trail, Sommer Elrod, MacKenzie Hammock, Angel Martinez, Nicole Elrod, K.J. Elrod (Danielle), Corey Elrod and Kendra Elrod; twelve great-grandchildren and three sisters - Judy Credille (Ray), Linda Atkinson (Jesse) and Sheila Barrett (Dorce). He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sue Elrod, a son, Doug Hammock, a daughter, Pam Elrod, his parents, Waymon and Grace Vick Elrod and a brother, Timmy Elrod. Pallbearers will be Corey Elrod, Steven Paul Floyd, Jesse Atkinson, Ray Credille, Dorce Barrett and K.J. Elrod. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 4, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.