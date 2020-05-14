Rachel B. Elrod, 79, of Shannon, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 9, 1940 to Virgil and Mae Oner Black. She loved spending time with her family, church family, the Lee Co. Homemakers Club, and Young at Hearts. She was a member of Doty Chapel Baptist Church in Shannon. Visitation will be from 10:00A.M. to 12:00P.M. at Lee Memorial Funeral Home, we will be observing social distancing during this time due to the pandemic. Private graveside service will be at 12:00 P.M. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Steve Paul officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her sons, David Elrod (Pam) of Tupelo and Mike Elrod (Tamara) of Canton; Grandchildren, Michelle Farley (Robert) of Pontotoc, Candi Tate (Cameron) of Plantersville, Ryan Elrod (Jordan) of Shannon, Katelyn Wilson (Austin) of Pisgah; great grandchildren, Lane McMullen, Bryson Tate, Paddy Farley, Landon Farley, Anna Blake Tate, John Riley Tate, and Bristol Wilson; siblings, Esma Hanley, Frances Staten (Keith), Gary Black all of Pontotoc, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Elrod; her parents, and several siblings. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Doty Chapel Baptist Church 232 Shackelford Ave, Shannon, MS 38868.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
79°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 5:56 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.