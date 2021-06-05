James (Jim) Elsner, 51, passed away Thursday, June 03, 2021, at his residence in TUPELO. Services will be on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11 AM (Moments of Reflection) at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Monday at 11 AM until 1 PM (with viewing) at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO 109 Rankin Extd. Condolences may be left by clicking Tributes link at associatedfuneral.com. Our Family at Associated are very honored that we were chosen to serve the Elsner family. .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.