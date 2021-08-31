Margaret Onita West Elway, 80, passed away at her residence on Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born January 28, 1941 in Monroe County to the late Joseph Bruce West and Annie Corbell West. She grew up in the lackey Community and graduated from Hamilton High School. She married the late John Elway in 1971. Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, riding and visiting with her friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. There was nothing she loved more than her family and while her health allowed, she would cook Sunday Dinner for her family every week. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Mike Sanders (Laura), Saltillo and Chris Elway (Tabitha), Lackey; sister, Mary Ann West Welch, Hamilton; brother, James Bruce West (Sara), Hamilton; grandchildren, Ashley Forrester (Brent), Sarah Kathryn Sanchez (Chris), Mary Margaret Basham (Brett), Marl Leigh Horn (Garth), April Jacobs (Jay), Jon Michael Sanders, Madyson Grace Elway, Hunter Alvis, Dwight Alvis and Tyler Alvis; great grandchildren, Will, Micki Grace, Kempe, Thomas, Charlotte, Addilyn, Coraline, Nola and Bella; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Mitchell Dayne Sanders; sister, Helen West Franklin, grandson, Joseph Wesson Sanders, great grandson, Clark. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Jack Inman officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jon Michael Sanders, Garth Horn, Tyler Alvis, Dwight Alvis, Will Lipscomb, Brent Forrester and Alan Whitworth. Visitation will be prior to the service on Thursday from 1 pm until 1:45 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.