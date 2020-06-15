On February 9, 1953, Curtis Leon Elzie was born to Willie and Ester Elzie in Pontotoc County. He attended Pontotoc Attendance Center and loved his classmates. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. He had a love for the game of baseball, and was a former Algoma Slugger. He was a faithful member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where he ushered and supported until his death. Curtis was a former employee of Brookwood Furniture, Pontotoc Pallet, and drove for Buckhorn Industries and Ashley Furniture. To cherish his memories, he leaves his loving wife, Lenora Elzie; Children: Yana (Tony) Bean, Jarvis Betts, Jeremy Betts, and Kostacia Wilson; Grandchildren: Janathan (Jennifer) Elzie, Quantario (Samantha) Gilbert, Kavion Wilson, Kra'Sean Wilson, Ja-Kiya Betts, Garrison Sims; Great-grandchildren: Braylen Harris, Jayden Elzie, and Jakamron Elzie; Two sisters: Hattie Wade and Maxcine Hill; Mother-In-Law Clara Dabbs; Sister-In-Laws: Frances Elzie and Glynis Bailey; Brother-In-Law Herbert (Jennifer) Bailey; Two Aunts: Susie Mae Peay and Pearlie Mae Bell, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents: Willie and Ester Elzie, two brothers: Willie and John Henry Elzie, two sisters: Mary Alice Souter and Lillie Mae Hobbs. Walk through viewing will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 3-5 PM at Payton Mortuary. Private graveside service for family only will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Friendship Cemetery.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.