AMORY, MS -- Pat Emanuel, 70, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Amory First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Amory First United Methodist Church, Amory. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, New Hope, Arkansas.

