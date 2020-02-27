Pat Whisenhunt Emanuel, 70, departed her earthly home and began her new life in heaven on Monday, February 24, 2020. Born in Nashville, Arkansas on December 19, 1949, she was a daughter to the late Robert Franklin and Bonnie Jean Whisenhunt. Pat received her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia AR. Pat grew up in Arkansas and met her husband, John Emanuel, Jr., while working at Weyerhaeuser in De Queen Arkansas. She married him on September 15, 1979. She and John lived in Dierks, AR, DeQueen, AR, and then transferred to Mississippi where they lived in Columbus and lastly Amory, MS. Pat worked as a Vice President in Finance with Community Bank. She always had a friendly smile for the public and her energy was amazing. After her beloved husband passed in 2013, Pat changed courses, retired from working at age 65, and began another career of serving others. A positive and caring person, she never complained while she served others. She loved her husband dearly as well as her family. Her faith guided her in her life and everyone that met her could feel the gentle presence of God's love through her. She was affectionately known as "Pat Pat" by her young family members. Her beloved church, First United Methodist Amory, meant the world to Pat and every time the doors were open she was present. Pat poured into all sorts of ministries some within the church and others in the community. Some of the positions she served in were a Sunday School Teacher, Discipleship Class Teacher, an Offerings Counter, Glove Ministry Volunteer, Soup Kitchen worker, a Life Group Member, on the 1st Friends Executive Board and a Meals on Wheels Volunteer. Pat also visited shut in church members, ministered to people in need, helped with classes of painting and pottery for children with special needs. Her latest passion was giving to the Safe Haven House in Nettleton. She loved to participate in the Emmaus Walk, travel, and she recently traveled to Israel with a small group of her church family. Everyone that knew Pat loved her. She leaves behind for her family and friends an incredible legacy of love, kindness, and memories of joy. A true Disciple of Christ, Pat touched so many lives during her time here on earth. Pat leaves to mourn her loss her niece, Amy Bennett (Heath), Benton, AR; nephew, Mike Deaton (Jennifer), Newhope, AR; great nieces and nephews: Mazie Bennett, Jaylen Stuard, Jada Baxter; Bo Bennett, Brian Stuard, and Ty Baxter; sister-in-laws and their families, Carol Chop, Loveland, CO, hnke (Jeff), Greendale, WI; mother-in-law, Joan Emanuel, Menomonee Falls, WI; brother-in-law, Benny Deaton, Newhope, AR. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Gordon Emanuel, Jr. and her sister, Pam Deaton. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 6:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, Amory, MS with Rev. Wesley Pepper and Rev. Jimmy Criddle officiating. Pallbearers will include Josh Randle, Jamie Randle, Jimmy Bost, Bill Carrothers, Charlie Llewellyn, Steve Randle, and John Creekmore. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday evening, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in Amory. An additional visitation for family and friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm, at Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church, in New Hope, Arkansas. A graveside funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, New Hope, Arkansas. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Cross Roads Ranch, 716 Airport Road, Fulton, MS 38843 or First Friends Respite Center, c/o FBC, 303 1st Avenue, Amory, MS or First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Amory, MS 38821
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.