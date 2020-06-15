RED BAY, AL -- Samuel Colton Embrey, 8, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Franklin County, AL. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, June 17, 4 p.m. at Berry Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 16, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL and Wednesday, June 17, 3-4 p.m. at Berry Cemetery. Burial will follow at Berry Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.

