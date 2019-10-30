Patricia 'Pat" Anne Emerson Thompson, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 29, 2019. She was born March 15, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late J. B. and Margaret Emerson. Pat resided in Tupelo with her husband of 57 years, Jim. Pat was a homemaker and also served many years in the mortgage loan industry, retiring from Deposit Guaranty in 1993. She was a long time member of Wesley United Methodist Church and later attended The Orchard. Pat loved riding and taking care of her horses. Later in life, she volunteered for Women First Resource Center. She loved playing bridge and was a member of a wonderful bridge group of ladies for almost 40 years. Another blessing in her life was her Tuesday lunch Bible Study who have been meeting faithfully for many years. Pat loved her family, especially her grandchildren and new great-grandchild. She served Christ and others with her sweet, quiet spirit. She was a loyal friend and loving Mother and Grandmother who selflessly gave her time and support to all those around her. Patricia is survived by her husband, Jim Thompson of Tupelo; son, Jim Thompson (Nori) of Yokohama, Japan two daughters; Beth Holliman (Skipper) of Tupelo, and Pam Milam (Billy) of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Pete Emerson (Barbara) of Portland, Oregon; nine grandchildren, Emerson Paton (Connor) of Birmingham, Alabama Kyle Holliman of Nashville, Tennessee, Sarah and Katherine Holliman of Tupelo, Will, Macie and Madison Milam of Atlanta, Georgia, Ken and Emmy Thompson of Yokohama; and great-grandchild, Holliman Paton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles David Thompson and her brother Gary Emerson. Visitation will be from 10 until service time Friday, November 1, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 12 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E.Pegues. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave, Suite 1870, Chicago, IL 60601. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
69°
Rain Shower
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Periods of rain. Low 46F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Tonight
Periods of rain. Low 46F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: October 30, 2019 @ 6:15 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.