Dewdrop Lee Emison, 89, after a long and fruitful life, met her Savior face to face on Monday, October 11, 2021 shortly after suffering a stroke. Known for her sweet countenance and her deep love of children and family, Dot was born in Mooreville on January 19, 1932 to the late Noonan W. Lee and Inez Duvall Lee. She graduated from Saltillo High School and entered the workforce as an employee of Blue Bell Manufacturing. She and her late husband, George owned a grocery in Mooreville. She found contentment and great satisfaction as a nursing assistant in the newborn nursery at NMMC in Tupelo where she spent over 25 years rocking and codling newborn babies to the delight of so many young parents and their families. A longtime member of the South Green St. Baptist Church, Dot enjoyed going to Church and loved her Church family. She was a great Mother, grandmother and great grandmother always showing a heart of love. Dot loved gardening and flowers. A graveside only service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Friday, October 15, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park in Verona with her pastor, Bro. Guyton Hinds, officiating. Her grandson, Scott, will deliver the eulogy. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Dot is survived by her 4 children; James Coker , George Wayne Emison (Filomena), Barry Emison (Treny) and Pam Russell (Freddie), all of Tupelo; her step children, Glenda Fuller (Jesse) of Nashville, Charlotte Weaver (Jerry) of Dyersburg and Sammy Emison (Diane) of Corinth; 20 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Mary Sinema (Gerald) of Richland Hills, Tx. and Sue Farmer of Tupelo and a brother, Douglas Lee (Beth) of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noonan Lee and Inez Lee Ford, a son, Eddie Coker, a sister, Wilma Wesson and her brothers, Wayne, Byron and James Lee. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Memorials may be made to South Green St. Baptist Church, 3185 South Green St., Tupelo, MS. 38801.
