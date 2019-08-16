Shirley Ann George Emler, age 75, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her residence in Nettleton. She was born September 25, 1943 to Berlin Geogre and Dorothy Burleson Best in Monroe County. She was a resident of Nettleton for 41 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her yard, and planting flowers. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Nettleton with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery. Survivors include one daughter, Shelley Whitten (Johnny); three sisters, Debbye Wilemon (Todd), Sue Monger, and Doris Foster (Jim); four brothers, Timmy Best, Gary Best, Danny Ray Best (Debbie), and Michael Best (Susan); three grandchildren, Starr Burroughs, Telicia Cummings, and Jerry Whitten; nine great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Franklin "Buddy" Emler; three brothers, Randy Best, John Paul Best, and Glen Allen Best (Patti); niece, Sherry Best, nephew, Cary Thomason. Pallbearers are John David Coker, Ricky Burroughs, Glen Best, Kyle Harmon, Ronnie Shackelford, and Herman Kimbrough. Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Foster, Jake Burroughs, and Aiden Kelly. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.