William Martin "Marty" Emmons, 50, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his home. Marty was born on October 4, 1970, in Memphis Tennessee. After graduating from Tupelo High School, he attended Indian River State College on a tennis scholarship and then attended The University of Mississippi. Marty spent his career in the furniture industry, owner of Innovative Design, and currently was an account manager for High Rock Fabrics. Marty adored spending time with his loving family and his most treasured moments were watching his children excel in the many activities they pursued. As well as sharing his love and passion for Ole Miss sports with his family and friends. Marty's greatest joy was being with his wife of 26 years, the light of his life, EC, and their loving children Chappell and William. Anyone who knew both Marty and EC knew that where EC went, Marty would soon follow. They were a golden pair and anyone who was blessed to be around them saw that their love was a unique and beautiful bond. Marty leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth "EC" Seward Emmons of Belden; two children, Elizabeth Chappell Emmons and Williams Martin Emmons, Jr; his mother, Sandy Emmons of Tupelo; brother, Frank Emmons of Tupelo; mother-in-law, Clair Seward of Raymond; father-in-law, Edward Seward and his wife, Patty of Sherwood, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Russell Seward of Raymond; sister-in-law Mary Margaret Freeman (Byron) of Germantown, Tn and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William "Willie" George Emmons. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration honoring Marty's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Dr. Bryan Collier officiating. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
