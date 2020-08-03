Nancy Jane Emmons, 97, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1923, in Lonoke County, Arkansas, to George and Callie Hedrick Hale. She was a homemaker and loved shopping for what-nots. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Pastor John Griffus officiating. Burial will be in the Shady Valley Cemetery north of Tremont. Survivors include two sons, Gary Emmons (Shirley) of Needles, CA, and Mike Emmons (Pheby) of Fulton; four daughters, Donna Perry (Larry) of Gravette, AR, Sandra Rose (Bob) of Apache Junction, AZ, Mary Jane Bennett of Hardy, AR, and Patsy Kerr (Bob) of El Paso, TX; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Wayne Emmons, and one daughter, Gloria Jean Morgan. Pallbearers will be Mike Emmons Sr., Michael Emmons Jr., Michael Emmons III, Dallas Emmons, and Clifford Hall. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Emmons family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.