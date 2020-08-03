Nancy Jane Emmons, 97, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1923, in Lonoke County, Arkansas, to George and Callie Hedrick Hale. She was a homemaker and loved shopping for what-nots. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Pastor John Griffus officiating. Burial will be in the Shady Valley Cemetery north of Tremont. Survivors include two sons, Gary Emmons (Shirley) of Needles, CA, and Mike Emmons (Pheby) of Fulton; four daughters, Donna Perry (Larry) of Gravette, AR, Sandra Rose (Bob) of Apache Junction, AZ, Mary Jane Bennett of Hardy, AR, and Patsy Kerr (Bob) of El Paso, TX; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Wayne Emmons, and one daughter, Gloria Jean Morgan. Pallbearers will be Mike Emmons Sr., Michael Emmons Jr., Michael Emmons III, Dallas Emmons, and Clifford Hall. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the Emmons family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

